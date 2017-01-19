Police looking for missing Va. woman with medical condition

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are searching for a woman with a medical condition who has gone missing.

73-year-old Barbara Cosgriff was last seen at her home in the 20 block of Cypress Road at 7:30 a.m. When a caregiver went to check on Cosgriff, she couldn’t be found.

Cosgriff has a medical condition that requires regular monitoring by her caregivers.

Police described Cosgriff as a white woman, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing between 145 to 150 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes and may be driving a silver Toyota Echo with Virginia personalized tags of FIZZ1. Cosgriff is known to frequent the North Suffolk and College Drive areas.

If you’ve seen Cosgriff or know of her whereabouts, call the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at 757-393-5300 or Sergeant R. McDaniel at 757-718-8093.\

