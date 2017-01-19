Local boxer’s title belt is a blueprint for aspiring fighters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Immanuwel Aleem fell to his knees overcome by victory, the new WBC Silver Middleweight Champion of the world, as he TKO’d Ievghen Khytrov in the sixth round of a fight in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Saturday, January, 14th.

“To win this championship against the #2 guy rated in this belt,” says Aleem, “it’s overwhelming.”

Immanuwel (17-0-1, nine knockouts) has come quite a long way from when he began at age 12 in Richmond, Va. He was coached by his father Omar during his formative boxing years, through amateur levels and olympic levels. Immanuwel went through this process alongside his brother Moshea, currently an up and coming boxing prospect at 4-0-1 with two knockouts.

When the two decided to take up the gloves at a young age, Omar opened his own gym, “Ninth Dimension Sports Circle.” He’s since continued to teach boxing to young, aspiring fighters all out of pocket.

Immanuwel and Moshea, both 23 and 25 years old respectively, would compete in the USA Boxing National Championships after winning state and regional championships in 2011.

Now with a title belt, even though Immanuwel is one stop shy of the gold belt, the Aleems have laid the groundwork for other young boxers to follow.

“They’re like, ‘We’ve seen them do it and now they’re on the big stage and they’re up their with the celebrities, they’re fighting on the big cards now,'” says Immanuwel, “‘so we can follow their path as well.'”

“You’re talking about in the gym,” says father Omar the owner of Ninth Dimension Sports Circle Gym, “working on the bag everyday, working the jump rope, keeping out of trouble. It helps the kids focus. The gym is there to help them, to change their minds from negative things and to instill values.”

Moshea hasn’t had the same fortune as Immanuwel in recent years, having to overcome a Tommy John surgery in 2014, but he is still in good spirits and knows he and his brother’s journey can be the same for the aspiring fighters in our area.

“The character, the attitude to dig deep and have that character,” says Moshea Aleem, “it really helps you out in this boxing world where it’s all opportunity, where preparation makes yourself.”

Now, Immanuwel is trained by George Peterson and managed by Al Haymon, adviser to Floyd Mayweather Jr., but he hasn’t lost touch with his hometown that defines how he fights in the ring.

“Richmond is a gritty city,” says Immanuwel, “they can see that from where we fight these guys, they came from somewhere out of nothing and we’re making a lot.”

You can help support Omar Aleem’s “Ninth Dimension Sports Circle” gym by visiting their website: http://www.ninthdimensionsportscircle.yolasite.com/