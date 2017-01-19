Fredericksburg Police need help finding larceny suspects

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fredericksburg Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole a store clerk’s credit cards and used them to make a series of large purchases.

The incident happened when the employee was approached by a man who entered the store in the 700 block of Caroline Street where she works. The man spoke with her for a few minutes while another man walked around the rear of the store. As it turns out, the victim’s purse was located in the rear of the store.

Shortly after the men left, the clerk was contacted by one of her credit card companies which informed her of several large purchases that were made at Best Buy and CVS Pharmacy in Spotsylvania County.

When she checked her purse, she saw where her credit cards were missing from her wallet.

Police said that a similar incident occurred Wednesday at the Shoppes at Caroline Square store just a few blocks away. In that incident, a store clerk discovered that cash was missing from her wallet after helping a suspect in the rear of the store while a second person stayed in the front of the store where her purse was located.

The investigations are active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspects in both incidents should contact police immediately at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

