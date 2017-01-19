Former Petersburg city manager resigns from transportation department position

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Former acting Petersburg City Manager Dironna Belton has resigned from her position within the city government.

Belton returned to her former position in the Transportation Department back in October after a stint as the acting city manager.

Her move back to the transportation department occurred after the Robert Bobb Group stepped in to help manage the city.

Since then Tom Tyrrell, an employee with the Robert Bobb Group, has been acting as the city manager.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.