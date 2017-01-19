“Feet Meet” Special Olympics event looking for volunteers

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools are looking for your help.

They need volunteers for this year’s “Feet Meet”.

It’s a Special Olympics event that lets special needs students participate in track and field events.

It’s set to be held on May 2nd at Petersburg High School.

If you would like to volunteer, follow this link: http://specialolympicsva.org/calendar/event/1270

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.