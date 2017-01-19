FDA gives list of what fish to avoid while pregnant

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For years, health professionals have advised pregnant women and parents of young children to not eat fish.

Now they’re giving you a specific list of which ones to avoid.

The FDA says you should definitely avoid Mackrel, Marlin, and Tuna altogether.

Their mercury levels are too high.

They do say you can have at least two servings of most shellfish and even catfish.

To see the full list follow this link: http://www.fda.gov/Food/FoodborneIllnessContaminants/Metals/ucm393070.htm?source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

