Facebook post helps North Carolina couple find lost engagement ring

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina couple turned to social media for help finding an engagement ring that was lost during a visit to the Biltmore Estate earlier this month.

Lauren Williams posted her plea on facebook:

Please everyone share! Last Saturday, January 7th, my boyfriend was going to propose to me at the Biltmore in Asheville, and he dropped my engagement ring (still in the helzberg box), somewhere on the estate, or in the house. We’ve done absolutely everything to try and find my ring but no luck. Please share in hopes that SOMEWAY my ring will find its way back to us!

The post has been shared thousands of times. Williams knew that she would never see the ring again.

“I thought for sure it was gone. It was stolen,” Williams explained. “Somebody picked it up and they’re keeping it.”

Thursday afternoon, her luck changed. Williams says a woman from Georgia reached out, saying she was at the Biltmore the same day.

“She said, you’re never gonna believe this story, but I’m pretty positive I have your ring,” Williams remembered. Williams said the woman was carrying a bunch of bags, when a man told her she had dropped something, and had put the box in her bag by mistake.

“Last night, she was going through her bags, and everything she had bought and she found my ring in the box still,” Williams explained. “We were on borderline tears, but we were so happy like we couldn’t even cry. We were just like, we were speechless. I’m still in shock. I still can’t believe it.”

Williams’ fiance was on the way to Georgia Thursday afternoon to pick up the ring and bring it back home. She says she will be keeping a very close eye on it from now on.

“When he gets here, the ring is on my finger and I’m not taking it off at all, at all.”

