RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You can earn a free donut this weekend all while helping a good cause.

Sugar Shack is partnering with Prevent Child Abuse Virginia on the weekend of January 21-22 for “Diapers for Donuts.”

They’re offering a free donut when you bring in diapers to any of their Virginia locations. The diapers will be donated to families in need.

