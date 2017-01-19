Denver will vote to allow marijuana use in public

DENVER (AP) — Denver is going to vote on marijuana in bars this fall.

The city announced Thursday that a petition to allow marijuana use in bars and restaurants has cleared the threshold for inclusion on ballots.

The announcement comes a few days after a second pot-club petition failed to make ballots. The bill before Denver voters would allow some use of marijuana in bars and restaurants.

The proposal requires marijuana establishments to be 21-and-older and bans smoked marijuana indoors. Patrons could use edible or vaporized marijuana indoors. The bars or restaurants could continue banning marijuana use if they wish.

The measure would expire in 2020 unless city officials extend it.

Colorado law doesn’t allow nor ban public marijuana use. The result is a patchwork of local policies.

