Dayton hands Richmond 1st loss in Atlantic 10, 75-59

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Charles Cooke scored 17 points and Scoochie Smith added 15 to lead five Dayton players in double figures for a 75-59 victory over Richmond on Thursday night.

Dayton has outscored its opponents in the second half in 17 of 18 games this season.

But it was the first half that keyed Dayton’s win as the Flyers were 16 of 28 (57 percent) from the floor to build a 40-29 lead. Cooke hit two free throws for a 14-point lead early in the second half until Richmond went on a 14-0 run to tie it at 45. But the Spiders didn’t take the lead.

Ryan Mikesell, Darrell Davis and Xeyrius Williams each added 11 points for Dayton (14-5, 5-1 Atlantic 10), which is tied for first in league play with La Salle and Richmond. Dayton played without its top defender, Kyle Davis, due to injury. He missed his first game in three years.

T.J. Cline scored 21 points for Richmond (11-7, 5-1) and Khwan Fore added 19 on 8-of-9 shooting. The Spiders were just 2 of 20 from distance and shot 41.8 percent overall.