Car flips in accident between Midlothian Turnpike and Powhite Parkway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle just flipped on the ramp between Powhite Parkway and Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County.

The incident happened when the driver of the vehicle ran off the roadway and flipped. It is not clear at this time what caused the driver to veer off of the road.

Chesterfield Police said that the driver is being treated at the scene.

They said the call came in around 9 p.m.

It is not clear at this time whether the driver will be transported as a result of their injuries or not.

