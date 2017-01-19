2 dogs, 2 cats die in west end townhome fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters battled a townhome fire in Henrico County Thursday morning.

The fire occurred in the 12,000 block of Sir James Court in the west end.

Henrico Fire officials say two dogs and two cats died in the fire.

Firefighters gave both dogs CPR and oxygen, but both succumbed to their injuries, according to Henrico Fire.

No one else was injured.

Three occupants of the house are displaced but Henrico Fire says the Red Cross was not requested for assistance.

The origin of the fire remains under investigation.

