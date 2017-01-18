Woman missing after husband driven to bank at gunpoint; suspect still at large

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities tell 8News a man was forced to drive to his bank and ordered to withdraw money Wednesday morning.

When the man entered the bank to get money, he alerted the bank teller he was under distress, according to police.

The suspect then sped away in the victim’s car. Police chased the car but lost it in Dinwiddie County.

Police now tell us the man’s wife, Mini Woodard, is also missing.

The person of interest, who has been identified as 32-year-old Kristopher Jones, is believed to be in the dark-colored BMW with handicap tag # 435027. He is described as a 5-foot-10, 200-pound black male.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.