Woman found dead in Chesterfield connected to Petersburg abduction case

UPDATE: A body has been found by authorities after the suspect in a Petersburg abduction led them to a River Road property.

Authorities are on scene in the 8400 block of River Road, including FBI agents. According to sources, Kristopher Jones led police to the property after being arrested earlier in Norfolk.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the body, but they did say that the victim was a female. Minnie Woodard remains missing.

UPDATE: The Petersburg abduction suspect was arrested in Norfolk by U.S. Marshals Thursday morning, according to Petersburg police sources.

Now, Chesterfield and Petersburg Police are searching a property in the 8400 block of River Road in Chesterfield. According to sources, the property is connected to Kristopher Jones. FBI agents and a mobile command center are at the River Road scene as well.

32-year-old Petersburg resident Kristopher T. Jones was taken into custody at the Lowes located on 1000 block of North Military Highway around 10:15 a.m. The 2008 BMW was also recovered.

Petersburg Police are still unable to locate the victim’s wife, Minnie Woodard, who is possibly in need of medical attention.

Police and forensic units are currently on the scene.

Sources said nothing has been found so far and it is not clear if something led them to believe the missing woman might be there.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A manhunt is underway in Petersburg for a suspect who police say abducted a local pastor Wednesday morning and forced him to drive to a bank at gunpoint before possibly kidnapping his wife.

During their investigation Wednesday night, police launched a death investigation after the suspect’s girlfriend was found dead inside an apartment complex near the couple’s home.

The pastor, who has been identified as Alfred Woodard, told police he was forced into his vehicle at his residence in the 200 block of S. Jefferson Street by a light-skinned black male who was armed with a gun.

The suspect then forced Woodard to drive to an ATM in Dinwiddie County. The transaction failed, and Woodard was then forced to drive to the Bank of America on S. Crater Road in Petersburg where he was able to alert the bank staff.

The suspect, who has been identified as 32-year-old Kristopher Jones, then sped away in the victim’s car — a BMW 7 series. Police located the vehicle and gave chase, but lost it on Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie County.

Shortly after, police werer unable to locate A. Woodard’s wife, Minnie Woodard, who may be in need medical attention based on evidence found at their home on S. Jefferson Street. Police said they found blood inside and outside of the home and that there were signs of an apparent struggle.

8News has learned that A. Woodard and his wife are the pastor and first lady at Mount Sinai Christian Center.

UPDATE on woman missing after husband driven to bank at gunpoint: online obit lists them as pastor+ first lady at this Petersburg Church. pic.twitter.com/bBbHsjB1TV — Matthew McClellan (@Matthew8News) January 18, 2017

Andrew Clement, who is the son-in-law of the Woodards, told 8News he could not fathom how the abduction would have gone unnoticed.

“For someone to drag her out of her own home and leave blood trails in broad daylight and no one says anything? I don’t understand.”

Clement also did not understand why police could not tell whether M. Woodard was inside the car when Jones stole it.

While investigating leads into M. Woodard’s whereabouts Wednesday night, police found Jones’ girlfriend — 52-year-old Janice Celeste Lugo — dead inside an apartment complex near the Woodard’s home.

Lugo had previously gone missing in August 2015 in an unrelated case.

Jones is believed to be operating the dark-colored BMW with handicap tag # 435027. He is described as a 5-foot-10, 200-pound black male.

Anyone with information or who may have heard or seen anything in those areas is asked to contact Petersburg Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212, text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637 or visit the website, pdcrimesolvers.org.

