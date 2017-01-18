Police find woman dead while investigating possible kidnapping

Petersburg, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg have launched a death investigation after they found a woman dead inside an apartment complex while investigating a possible kidnapping.

While working on leads in the missing woman and abduction from earlier Wednesday, they were led to an apartment of a woman they believed to be a girlfriend of Kristopher Jones — the person who police say abducted Alfred Woodard and forced him to drive to a bank at gunpoint.

Police knocked on the door but no one answered, so they proceeded inside and found a woman dead. Police confirm the deceased woman is not Minnie Woodard, the wife of A. Woodard who went missing after her husband’s abduction.

Police say they were following leads on missing pastor's wife; tracked down the apt of a woman they believe was Kristopher Jones' girlfriend pic.twitter.com/JC1AhoO1g9 — Matthew McClellan (@Matthew8News) January 19, 2017

No one came to the door, so officers went inside and found a deceased female. That deceased female is NOT Minnie Woodard, who is missing. https://t.co/csNSi2ViC3 — Matthew McClellan (@Matthew8News) January 19, 2017

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.