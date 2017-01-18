Orange County woman wins $100,000 while waiting in line at grocery store

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Beverly Cicioni was waiting for her mother in the grocery store.

Since the Locust Grove woman found herself standing next to the Virginia Lottery’s Lottery Express machine, she decided to buy a couple of tickets.

Later at home, she scratched the tickets and made what she thought was an exciting discovery.

“I thought I’d won $10,000,” she later said. “I was beyond elated!”

However, Ms. Cicioni had misread the ticket. Instead of winning $10,000, she’d actually won $100,000!

“I was moved to tears!” she said.

She won big in the Virginia Lottery’s $4,000,000 Spectacular Riches game. She bought the ticket at a Fredericksburg Wegmans located on 2281 Carl D. Silver Parkway.

The $4,000,000 Spectacular Riches (Game #1738) Scratcher is one of dozens of games available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $20 up to $4 million.

The $100,000 prize won by Ms. Cicioni is actually the game’s third prize. Along with a $4 million top prize, the game features a $1 million second prize.

The chances of winning the $4 million top prize in this game are 1 in 1,305,600. The chances of winning any prize are 1 in 2.81.

Ms. Cicioni said her winnings will help to finally acquire a service dog to assist her nine-year-old granddaughter.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.