Office of Va. Attorney General earns ‘Virginia Values Veterans’ certification

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The office of Attorney General Mark Herring announced today that they were recently certified by the Virginia Values Veterans for their efforts to use good hiring practices in recruiting, hiring and retaining veterans.

In 2016, the office hired more than three additional veterans to their staff and have committed to meeting or exceeding that goal again in 2017.

Herring’s office currently employs 24 veterans and servicemembers.

This is the second year in a row that the office received certification.

“I’m really proud we’re setting the right example for our fellow agencies and the private sector when it comes to putting our words and commitments into action,” Herring said. “Whether it’s bringing veterans and servicemembers onto our team, meeting their needs during our legal clinics, or fighting on behalf against illegal and deceptive business practices Virginia Veterans and military families should know they have a friend and ally in this office.”

Otherwise, Herring’s office has done much to further the cause of helping returning veterans, providing pro bono estate planning services and documents to more than 180 veterans and their spouses throughout the state. He also worked on behalf of veterans and military families to secure over $100 million in debt relief from USA Discounters. The settlement included about $27 million in debt relief for Virginia consumers.

