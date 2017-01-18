Man taken to hospital after shooting in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting on the city’s southside.

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. on E. 33rd Street near Midlothian Turnpike.

Police tell 8News a man was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

If you know anything about the shooting, you asked to please call police.

