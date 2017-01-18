Highland Springs Elementary School to implement new program aimed at ensuring success for all students

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Starting in July, Highland Springs Elementary School will be home to the new ‘Achievable Dream Academy’ program that focuses on ensuring the success of students who may be subject to low income and single parent homes.

“This program is designed to help us to address needs for certain challenges that some of our schools, some of our children, some of our families may have,” Vice Chair of the Henrico County School Board, Rev. Roscoe D. Cooper III, explained.

The academy first got its start in Newport News before making its way to the Henrico County School Board with the help of Henrico County Supervisor, Tyrone Nelson, and Henrico County Manager, John Vithoulkas.

Highland Springs Elementary School will be the fourth school in the commonwealth to implement the program, which focuses on social education such as etiquette and conflict resolution as well as character development and academics.

Supervisor Nelson says the public-private partnership initially began as a way to help kids with their homework and teach them how to play tennis, before turning into what it is today.

Highland Springs Elementary School Principal Dr. Shawnya Tolliver is excited about the new program.

“I think it will just give them exposure and opportunities to learn about things that maybe we don’t get to cover all the time in the course of a school day,” Tolliver said. “And I think they’ll learn some different things in terms of just character education. We do a lot of that, so I think this will enhance what we’re already doing.”

And the academy has proven itself to be successful. With longer school days, Saturday school and a year-round school year, ‘An Achievable Dream Academy’ has a near 100 percent graduation rate with 95 percent of students going off to college while the rest enter the military.

An Achievable Dream Academy’s first class at Highland Springs Elementary School will begin with incoming Kindergartners.

“Every child is special every child can learn,” Rev. Cooper said. “We just have to cultivate an environment that’s conducive to their success.”

As of right now, the Henrico County School Board is set to implement the ‘Achievable Dream’ program for five years. Click here to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.