Henrico County man identified in fatal apartment complex shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one man dead Wednesday night.

Police were called at around 8:30 p.m. to Dominion Towne Terrace for a man down. Once on scene, police located an adult man, later identified as Lamont Cornelius Baldwin, age 36, of Henrico, dead with obvious signs of trauma to his body.

The motive is unknown and detectives are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

