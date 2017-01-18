Fordham’s Anderson beats VCU at buzzer 69-67 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) – Antwoine Anderson’s jump shot as time ran out gave Fordham its first victory over VCU 69-67 on Wednesday night.

VCU’s Justin Tillman missed the front end of a one-and-one with 15 seconds left with an official grabbing the miss, apparently believing it was a two-shot foul. VCU got a chance to set its defense before the inbounds but Anderson came through.

Fordham (7-12, 1-5) was winless in six previous meetings with VCU (14-5, 4-2), since the two began playing each other in Atlantic 10 play in 2012-13.

Javontae Hawkins led Fordham with 22 points with Anderson and Joseph Chartouny scoring 15 each and Chuba Ohams grabbing 10 rebounds.

Tillman led VCU with 20 points. JeQuan Lewis had 10 assists.

VCU never led in regulation with Doug Brooks tying the game at 53-all on a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left. Mo Alie-Cox made two free throws with 14 seconds remaining to send the game to OT.

The following is additional information that comes directly from VCU:

ANDERSON BUZZER BEATER SPOILS VCU COMEBACK

Score: Fordham 69, VCU 67 (OT)

Location: Bronx, N.Y. (Rose Hill Gymnasium)

Records: VCU 14-5 (4-2 A-10), Fordham 8-11 (2-4)

The short story: Antoine Anderson hit a fadeaway 18-foot jumper as time expired in overtime to give Fordham a 69-67 win over VCU Wednesday at Rose Hill Gymnasium. Justin Tillman led VCU with 20 points, all in the second half and overtime.

OPENING TIP

· VCU trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half before rallying to force overtime.

· Tillman hit 9-of-12 field goals after halftime, including several rim-rattling dunks. He tied the game at 67-all on a layup in traffic with 13.5 seconds remaining, setting the stage for Anderson’s heroics.

· Senior Doug Brooks added 11 points, including three clutch 3-pointers in the second half for VCU.

· Fordham limited VCU leading scorer JeQuan Lewis to just four points, but the Rams’ senior did hand out 10 assists for the Black and Gold.

· Javonte Hawkins led all scorers with 22 points for Fordham, while Anderson and Joe Chartouny added 15.

THE DIFFERENCE

· VCU jumped out to a 63-58 lead with 4:11 left in overtime on a Tillman baseline jumper, followed by a Williams drive for two on the ensuing possession, plus a Tillman free throw following a foul off the ball. But Fordham answered with four Hawkins free throws and a Chartouny reverse layup to retake the lead 64-63 with 2:04 left.

· A short time later, with Fordham up 67-65, Tillman wrestled a shot up in amid several defenders for a game-tying bucket.

· Fordham’s pressure defense forced 22 VCU turnovers and allowed the home team to build an 11-2 lead out of the gate. The Fordham advantage stretched to 37-23 on a Hawkins 3-pointer with 17:47 left in regulation.

· VCU started to chip away midway through the second half, using a pair of 3-pointers by freshman Malik Crowfield and two Tillman dunks during an 11-3 run to pull within 45-42 with 9:03 on the clock.

· The Black and Gold wasn’t able to finally get over the hump until Brooks sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a Hawkins layup to tie the game at 53-all with 58 seconds remaining. Chartouny answered with a three, but Tillman coverted a traditional three-point play on VCU next trip. Anderson followed up with a bucket with 21 seconds remaining for Fordham, only to watch as Mo Alie-Cox earned a trip to the free throw line – and converted both with 14 ticks on the clock – to send the game to overtime.

· Fordham forced 12 VCU first-half turnovers and knocked down 6-of-12 three-pointers on the way to 32-20 halftime lead.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· Fordham outrebounded VCU 37-30 Wednesday.

· Tillman booked his third 20-point effort of the season for VCU.

· VCU forced 20 turnovers and grabbed 10 steals.

· Senior Mo Alie-Cox was limited to just three points, but picked up three steals and three blocked shots defensively for VCU.

UP NEXT

VCU will return to Richmond for a three-game homestand at the E.J. Wade Arena at the Stuart C. Siegel Center. First up is La Salle on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.