First-half run keys #16 UVA’s 71-54 win at Boston College

BOSTON (AP) – Devon Hall scored 13 points and Isaiah Wilkins had 11 points and nine rebounds before heading to the bench early on Wednesday night as No. 16 Virginia beat Boston College 71-54.

None of the Cavaliers played more than 25 minutes as they rested up for next week’s games against No. 15 Notre Dame and top-ranked Villanova. Virginia (14-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat BC for the fourth straight time.

Connor Tava scored 12 points with a season-high 11 rebounds and Jordan Chatman had 16 points for the Eagles (9-10, 2-4).

Virginia scored the first six points of the game and then scored 15 straight points later in the first half to turn an 8-8 tie into a double-digit lead it never relinquished. The Cavaliers added a 9-2 run at the end of the first half and, after going without a basket for the first 5 minutes of the second, rattled off 14 of 16 points to clinch it.

The following is additional information directly from the University of Virginia:

Virginia Game Notes

No. 16 Virginia 71, Boston College 54

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

Team Notes

• Virginia (14-3, 4-2 ACC) has a four-game winning streak vs. Boston College

• Virginia is 5-1 in true road games

• UVA has won three straight games overall (Wake Forest, Clemson, Boston College)

• UVA went on a 15-0 run in the first half and held BC scoreless for 5:25 during the run

• The Cavaliers shot 50 percent or better for the second straight game and eighth game this season

• UVA tied a season low with five turnovers (vs. Iowa)

• UVA is 89-5 when scoring 70 points under head coach Tony Bennett

• UVA’s 26 points off turnovers were its most against an ACC team since 27 against Florida State on March 1, 2012.

• The Cavaliers had a season-high 12 steals

Player Notes

• Devon Hall (13 points) reached double figures for the sixth time in seven contests

• Hall had a season-high six assists as UVA recorded 22 assists on 27 made field goals

• Isaiah Wilkins matched a season high with 11 points and added a team-high nine rebounds

• London Perrantes made his 117th career start, which ranks eighth all-time at UVA

• Jarred Reuter recorded his first career blocked shot in his 43rd career game

• Ty Jerome chipped in five points and five assists in 23 minutes off the bench