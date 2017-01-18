Event offers STEM careers exploration

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This weekend children can get a crash course in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers and learn from some of the area’s best.

STEM-U-LINK is a free event put on by STEM professionals who make up the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), Richmond chapter.

“This is our third annual event,” says LaShara Smith, President of the Richmond NSBE chapter. “It is an opportunity for middle school and high school students to meet and interact with black STEM professionals. The event is open to all, but our goal is to increase minority interest in STEM.”

STEM-U-LINK includes hands-on activities along with campus tours of Virginia Union University (VUU) and Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).

STEM-U-LINK is happening Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Claude G. Perkins Living & Learning Center on the VUU campus.

Follow this link to register students in eighth through twelfth grade.