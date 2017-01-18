Disney on Ice hosts Carver Elementary school girls for STEM education event

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thirty female students from Carver Elementary will be treated to a special experience on Wednesday.

Disney On Ice performers will join with Dr. Lachelle Waller from the VCU Department of Chemistry and the Educational Staff of the Science Museum of Virginia to host an event designed to encourage the girls’ existing interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields of learning.

The fifth graders will participate in Live Science demonstrations, an extended Q&A with Dr. Waller, and a visit from a Disney star before receiving a Personal STEM Education Kit empowering them to further pursue their interest in Science and Technology fields.

Wednesday’s event kicks off the week for Disney on Ice presents Dare to Dream at the Richmond Coliseum.

