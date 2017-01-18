Affordable housing development in Hopewell in limbo

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — More quality affordable housing might be coming to Hopewell.

The Humanities Foundation wants to build two new apartment complexes in the city. One complex would be for families and one for seniors and people age 55 and older. The rental units would range in price from $450 to $900.

A cost for the development is estimated at $25 million.

This land is located just west of Route 36 and Interstate 295. It has been vacant for more than 20 years. That may soon change, but it all depends on Hopewell city council.

“The owner has been trying to market or develop that piece of land back there with a residential zoning requirement on it for since 1996,” Humanities Foundation Vice President of Public Relations, Shane Doran, told 8News.

Current zoning rules mandate commercial or retail space on the first floor of both buildings.

“The city is trying to require us to build retail in the back and we think that retail would fail and just become urban blight considering all the vacant retail in the area,” Doran explained. “We just think it doesn’t make sense.”

People in Hopewell are excited about the possibility.

“I think it will be a good opportunity,” Mercedes Hall said. “It will give people of Hopewell a better outlook on everything. It will give a lot of older people a better advantage of somewhere to stay.”

The Humanities Foundation is hoping city council decides to rezone the property next week to allow for strictly residential property to be built.

If approved, construction will begin in December 2017 and conclude by December 2018.

