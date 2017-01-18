5-year-old accidentally shoots 9-year-old cousin

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 5-year-old boy accidentally shot his older cousin in the arm Tuesday afternoon.

Smokey Barn News reports the little boy found the gun in a bedroom of a relative’s home on Central Avenue before 4:45 p.m.

According to police, the child accidentally fired the weapon, striking the 9-year-old in the arm.

The victim was taken to NorthCrest Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, was treated, and released.

Smokey Barn says no charges have been filed at this time, and the case is pending further investigation.

