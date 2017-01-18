1 dead after shooting at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one man dead Wednesday night.

Police said were called at around 8:30 p.m. to Dominion Towne Terrace for a man down. Once on scene, police located an adult man dead with obvious signs of trauma to his body.

No suspect information or motive has been given at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

