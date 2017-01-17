“We Back Pat” returns to J.R. Tucker for fifth year Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friday night at J.R. Tucker High School, the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will host the fifth annual We Back Pat fundraiser and benefit game. The girls play Douglas Freeman at 6:00 PM and the boys play the Rebels at 7:30.

Former Tiger Annemarie Beran began the We Back Pat even as a freshman to honor former Tennessee Women’s Basketball Head Coach Pat Summitt and to bring awareness to Summitt’s struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease and early onset dementia. Summitt passed away on June 28th, 2016 due to complications from Alzheimer’s. Beran’s grandfather also passed way from Alzheimer’s Disease in 2013.

Annemarie Beran graduated in 2016, and this year her younger brother Robbie Beran took over the effort to organize the event with help from Tucker senior Taylor Pawlowski.

The first 100 people through the door will receive a We Back Pat t-shirt. A sponsoring law firm is also donating a certain amount for each person in attendance, so Robbie Beran hopes the gym will be packed. There will also be a silent auction with proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Association.