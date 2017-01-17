VDOT, VSP remind drivers to plan ahead for inauguration traffic

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia drivers will need to plan ahead for road closures and delays in the Washington, D.C. metro area this weekend because of events surrounding the presidential inauguration.

There will be several road and bridge closures in the area, including HOV lanes on I-395 and I-66.

Also, dress for the conditions if you are traveling, as the inauguration weekend has historically been chilly.

If you are going to inauguration events, plan to walk long distances and wait in lines at security checkpoints.

For street closures and restrictions within the District and Maryland, visit here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.