Report: Woman threw puppy out of moving car on SC interstate

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A woman is accused of throwing a puppy out of a moving car onto Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.

Relatives were driving Tracy Carr home after her release from the Georgia Department of Corrections, when her sister said the puppy was dumped from the car onto northbound Interstate 85 near mile marker 77.

Carr was sitting in the backseat with a puppy, according to an incident report.

Her sister asked her to keep the puppy in the backseat after it tried climbing to the front of the vehicle, the report states.

She told a sheriff’s deputy that moments later she heard a window roll down and a thud, and then saw Carr pull her arms back into the vehicle. The puppy was no longer in the vehicle.

Carr sat in the backseat as if nothing happened, the report states.

Carr claimed the window accidentally rolled down and the dog jumped out while they were driving, before stating she “hoped the dog’s head exploded on the ground so that it died without feeling pain,” the report states.

But the puppy was still alive.

Environmental Enforcement Director Jamie Nelson said the puppy was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic and had a few abrasions and a possible fracture to one of its front legs.

Carr has been charged with ill treatment of animals.

As of 12:45 p.m. Monday, the 26-year-old Charleston, West Virginia woman remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.