Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by teen racing on Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle that was racing on Midlothian Turnpike over the weekend.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight on Saturday when a 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse was traveling east in the 7500 block of Midlothian Turnpike and struck an adult male who was crossing the street. The victim was transported to Chippenham Hospital where he later died.

The victim’s identity will be released after police notify his next of kin.

Police say a 17-year-old male was driving the striking vehicle and remained on scene. An investigation determined that at the time of the crash, the 17-year-old was racing another vehicle that was also being driven by a 17-year-old male.

The driver of the striking vehicle was arrested and charged with racing — causing death or injury to another person, an unclassified felony. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Juvenile Deterntion Home. The driver of the other vehicle that was racing was charged with misdemeanor racing.

This is a developing story.

