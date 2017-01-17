Man in blonde wig caught on camera robing Colonial Heights Walmart

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Police needs your help tracking down a man who robbed the Money Center inside of the Southpark Walmart.

The man robbed the store and threatened to have a weapon, but never showed one. He was wearing a blonde, long-haired wig and the whole thing was caught on camera.

“You come to buy groceries and get the things you need. You never expect that someone would try and rob the place,” said shopper Shoune Keel.

“I come in, I get my groceries, I come out. I never have any problems, so it’s shocking,” she said.

Luckily, the store is littered with cameras. The best image of the suspect comes when he is running out of the store.

A bystander who had no clue what was going on until it was too late took off after the man trying to catch him, but no luck.

Shoppers say they will be much more alert of their surroundings until this Walmart Bandit is behind bars.

“I’m going to really try to change my times when I come grocery shopping, and yeah I am going to have to look around and kinda be a little leery now because I don’t know who is who.”

