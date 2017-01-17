London reunion highlights 2017 Spiders football schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Spiders’ new head coach Russ Huesman won’t be the only coach returning to Robins Stadium this season, years after winning the 2008 FCS national championship at the University of Richmond.

The head coach of that team, Mike London, will take the field for the first time since 2009, now as head coach of Howard football, opposite his former defensive coordinator on Sep. 16th.

Tuesday afternoon, the Richmond Spiders football program released its 2017 schedule which begins at Sam Houston State on Thursday, Aug. 31st. The Bearkats led the FCS in total offense in 2016. Both Richmond and Sam Houston State fell to the eventual national champion James Madison Dukes, Spiders in the regular season and Bearkats in the FCS Quarterfinals.

Richmond remains on the road for their next game. A second-straight contest with Colgate, who the Spiders outlasted at Robins Stadium in 2016, 38-31, thanks to Taifon Mainsah’s game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter.

The Spiders final non-conference game is their home-opener against the Howard Bison, led by newly hired head coach Mike London, on Family Weekend the following Saturday.

Spiders open CAA conference play at home against Elon on Saturday, Sept. 23rd; and conclude the 2017 season at Robins Stadium in the 128th meeting of William & Mary and Richmond in the Capital Cup Rivalry Saturday, Nov. 18th.

Here is the full 2017 schedule for the football program, all kickoff times will be determined at a later date:

Thursday, August 31st – Richmond at Sam Houston State, (Huntsville, Tex.)

Saturday, September 9th – Richmond at Colgate, (Hamilton, N.Y.)

Saturday, September 16th – Howard at Richmond, (Robins Stadium/Family Weekend)

Saturday, September 23rd – Elon at Richmond, (Robins Stadium)*

Saturday, October 7th – Albany at Richmond, (Robins Stadium)*

Saturday, October 14th – Richmond at Towson (Towson, Md.)*

Saturday, October 21st – Richmond at Delaware (Newark, Del.)*

Saturday, October 28th – Stony Brook at Richmond (Robins Stadium/Homecoming)*

Saturday, November 4th – Richmond at Villanova (Philadelphia, Pa.)*

Saturday, November 11th – Richmond at James Madison (Harrisonburg, Va.)*

Saturday, November 18th – William & Mary at Richmond (Robins Stadium/Capital Cup)*

*Conference Games