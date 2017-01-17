Henrico Police seek masked suspect who they say tried to rob Papa Johns

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police need the public’s help finding a suspect who tried to rob a local Papa Johns on Monday.

Police were called at roughly 2:15 p.m. to the Papa Johns located in the 8900 block of Patterson Avenue for a reported attempted robbery. They say a black male entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect was unsuccessful, according to police, and fled the business on foot. He wast last seen running east through the parking lot.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-10-inch to 6-foot tall black male who weighed between 140-160 pounds. He is estimated to be between 18-25 years old and was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black and red stocking hat, a mask and gloves at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

