‘Frozen’ star Idina Menzel to perform at Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Tony award-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel announced her 2017 world tour dates Tuesday morning.

Menzel’s 50 plus city global spring and summer tour will include Richmond.

She set to perform at the Altria Theatre on Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. and will be available at Altria Theater and Richmond CenterStage box offices, online at etix.com or charge by phone 800-514-3849.

Idina Menzel rose to global stardom when she voiced Elsa in Disney’s Frozen.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.