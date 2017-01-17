Chesterfield County to vote on proposed water park

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield may soon see the proposed Waterford water park open its gates.

The county commissioners will be voting on whether to approve the zoning request for the water park Tuesday night. This process has been delayed before by the commissioners.

The proposed water and entertainment park would be located on Genito Road and Genito Place.

In this proposal, the 105-acre outdoor water sports facility would include a man-made lake and would cost an estimated $35 million.

Brandermill residents have expressed concerns about the project and its location.

The county commissioners will vote on whether to approve the request to rezone the land at the public meeting that starts at 6 p.m. on Iron Bridge Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

