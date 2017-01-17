Airman returns from duty, surprises children at school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Richard Goins was supposed to return from a tour of duty on Wednesday.

At least, that’s what his children thought.

Goins, a master sergeant with the United States Air Force, surprised his children in an emotion reunion on Tuesday at Carroll High School, where the twins are freshmen. He then went to Maple Creek Middle School to surprise his other daughter, a 7th grader.

Goins was deployed in Qatar for the last six months, and in Kuwait before that. He returned Tuesday with a group from the Air Guard Fire Department.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.