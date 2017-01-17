5,000+ Sentara Healthcare patient records involved in security breach

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A cyber security breach at a third party vendor for Sentara Healthcare has compromised the records of over 5,000 patients.

The incident involves 5,454 vascular and thoracic patients seen between 2012 and 2015 at Sentara hospitals in Virginia.

The accessed information may have included patients’ names, medical record numbers, birth dates, social security numbers, procedure information, demographic information and medications.

The breach was discovered on Nov. 17, 2016. Sentara has given written notice to those who have been affected.

A toll-free number has been set up for anyone with questions at 844-319-0134. It will be open Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Sentara says it is working is working with law enforcement, the vendor and a leading cyber security firm to investigate the incident. The vendor is enhancing its security as well.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.