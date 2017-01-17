Police continue to search for missing 4-year-old Va. boy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Harrisonburg Police Department is searching for a missing child.

Jace Coffey, 4, of Harrisonburg, was last seen on January 15 with his mother, Kimberly Campbell in Harrisonburg.

On January 15, Jace’s mother picked him up from his home in Harrisonburg to take him to her home in Stanley for the night, WHSV reports. They were last seen on Sunday around 2 p.m., but never arrived in Stanley.

Police say they believe Kimberly traveled to Luray where she and Jace possibly stopped at Walmart.

The two were last seen traveling in a 2007 silver Toyota Yaris bearing Va. registration VRD-8554.

When Jace left his home in Harrisonburg, he was wearing a blue and grey shirt with blue jeans and spider man shoes that light up. Kimberly was last seen wearing a jean jacket with colorful sleeves.

Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

