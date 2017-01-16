VSU wins 7th straight, 74-59 over VUU in Freedom Classic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sunday night, Virginia State handed Virginia Union its first conference loss of the season, 74-59, in the Freedom Classic at the Richmond Coliseum.

The Trojans’ (13-3, 5-1 CIAA) extend their win streak to seven in a row, dating back a month to December 15th, 2016.

VSU trailed 15-9 with nine minutes left in the first half, then sprinted out to a 15-1 run over the next three minutes, highlighted by a transition layup and three pointer by Trojans’ sophomore guard Cyonte Melvin. They took a 24-16 lead and never looked back.

The Panthers (13-5, 5-1 CIAA) got support from Ray Anderson with 14 points and James Paige with 11, but wasn’t enough to continue Virginia Union’s five-game winning streak.

Trojans were led by junior forward Richard Granberry’s double-double: 11 points and 11 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Virginia State hosts Chowan in Ettrick, Va. on Wednesday, January, 18th at 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Union goes on the road to Bowie State, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.