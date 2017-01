State parks to be free for MLK holiday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s five national parks that usually charge an entrance fee will be free Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Assateague Island National Seashore, Colonial National Historical Park, George Washington Memorial Parkway’s Great Falls Park, Prince William Forest Park and Shenandoah National Park will be free to the public on Monday.

While no entrances fees will be collected, camping and tour fees may still apply.

Other free days at national parks this year include President’s Day on Feb. 20.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.