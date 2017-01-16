Reports: Istanbul nightclub attacker who killed 39 caught

By Published:
This image taken from CCTV provided by Haberturk Newspaper Monday Jan. 2, 2017, shows the man identified by police as the main suspect in the New Year's Day terror attack at an Istanbul nightclub, earlier that night before the attack. The attack at the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killed dozens of people and wounded dozens of others.(CCTV/Haberturk Newspaper via AP)
This image taken from CCTV provided by Haberturk Newspaper Monday Jan. 2, 2017, shows the man identified by police as the main suspect in the New Year's Day terror attack at an Istanbul nightclub, earlier that night before the attack. The attack at the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killed dozens of people and wounded dozens of others.(CCTV/Haberturk Newspaper via AP)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish media reports say police have caught the alleged gunman who killed 39 people during an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations.

The private Dogan news agency and other media say the suspect was caught in Istanbul’s district of Esenyurt in a police operation late on Monday.

The Islamic State group has claimed has claimed responsibility, saying the attack was in reprisal for Turkish military operations in northern Syria.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.