RPD: Woman shot inside her home during robbery dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are searching for a suspect after a 57-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet inside her home Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to a robbery in progress shortly after 6 a.m. in the 3100 block of Cliff Avenue in the city’s Brookland Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found 57-year-old Karon E. Williams suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police were told that Williams went to investigate after a family member heard several loud noises coming from the back door. As Williams approached the rear of the home, a bullet flew through the window and struck her.

She was transported to VCU Medical Center where she later died.

“This was a senseless act. An innocent woman was taken from her family for no reason,” Detective Joseph Fultz said. “We need the community’s help to bring closure to Ms. Williams’ family and get this dangerous individual off of the street. Any tip, any information, anyone who saw or heard anything can help lead us to a suspect.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Joseph Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

