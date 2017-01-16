Monacan’s Megan Walker selected as 2017 McDonald’s All-American

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sunday night Monacan senior basketball star Megan Walker was selected as a 2017 McDonald’s All-American and will compete in the McDonald’s All-American Game on March 29th in Chicago, IL.

Walker, the top rated recruit in the class of 2017, is one of 24 girls basketball players selected from around the country to participate in the contest featuring the best young talents in basketball.

The UConn signee is currently leading her Lady Chiefs up the national rankings with a perfect 12-0 record as the two-time defending 4A state champions.