Mayor and police chief discuss ‘partnership’ with residents during community walk-through

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Police Chief Alfred Durham walked through the city’s Creighton Court neighborhood Monday evening, going door-to-door talking with local residents.

“This is about a partnership,” Mayor Levar Stoney told 8News. “Community policing is a lot more than just the police officers in their communities, but it’s also our neighbors giving information back as well.”

Mayor Stoney said this is a part of his commitment to making sure every community is safe. He believes that by talking to members of the community you can get a feel for what’s really needed to make improvements.

One neighbor said he was glad to see them going door-to-door.

“I think it’s real good that they come out here, that they’re concerned about the community about the violence,” neighbor McArthur Jeffries said. “I think it’s real good and I think they need to come out here more often.”

Chief Durham and Mayor Stoney found that a big need in the community was after-school activities for children and teenagers.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.