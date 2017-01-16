GM to announce billion-dollar investment, new jobs in US

DETROIT (WKBN) – General Motors is expected to announce Tuesday it will be investing at least $1 billion in its U.S. plants.

The move will create over 1,000 new jobs.

GM said this has been in the works and has nothing to do with President-elect Donald Trump’s criticism of the Chevy Cruze hatchbacks being made in Mexico.

