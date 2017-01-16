Firefighters respond to house fire in Chester

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Chester early Monday morning.

Fire officials tell 8News the fire occurred on the 3200 block of Ludgate Road around 12:15 a.m.

No one was hurt and the scene is now clear.

It is still unknown if the family has been displaced.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

