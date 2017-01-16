Community organization promotes peaceful discussion honoring MLK

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The rise in crime rates across the city has community leaders encouraging people to participate and take action.

In honor of Martin Luther King Day, members of the community are participating in a local peace walk and roundtable discussion Monday.

The event is organized by Coaches Against Violence Everywhere (C.A.V.E).

“Break the Silence” brings the community together to bring awareness and peaceful discussion to the rising crime rates in the city.

Maurice Tyler, the lead organizer for C.A.V.E, says violent crimes will not be tolerated anymore.

“We can work together and foster better communities; become a better place to working-class families,” Tyler said. “To show Richmond can be a place for kids to play outside and be in harmony.”

If you are interested in joining the event, it will begin at 2:15 p.m. at 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike in the parking lot behind Nick’s Market.

Participants will walk through the Fairfield and Mosby communities and end at MLK Middle School.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

