CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater Fire and Rescue saved a young child from being stuck in a chimney on Monday.

Crews were on scene at 546 Woodlawn Street.

Firefighters removed parts of the chimney to get the girl.

Clearwater Public Safety confirmed on Twitter that firefighters rescued the girl and she did not need to go to the hospital – she has a bruised knee.

