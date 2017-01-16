Braves legend Dale Murphy speaks at Tuckahoe Sports Lead-Off Banquet

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sunday at the Short Pump Hilton, Atlanta Braves’ legendary outfielder Dale Murphy spoke to young baseball, softball players and their parents at the Tuckahoe Sports Lead-Off Banquet about being a good teammate and learning the game.

Murphy spent 12 seasons with the Braves leading the national league in numerous categories during the 1980s. He was NL MVP in 1982 and 1983, the youngest player to accomplish such a feat and fourth player in MLB history to win consecutive MVP honors.

Murphy also spent some time with the Richmond Braves in the late 70s, playing at the Diamond in 1976 and 1977 as a minor league player.

He remains thankful for a storied, long-lasting career in the majors and reminded the folks attending the banquet that sometimes you need luck along with hard work to have success in one’s profession and in life.